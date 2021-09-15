Sei Investments Co. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,160 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

