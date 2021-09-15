Sei Investments Co. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of M/I Homes worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after buying an additional 354,519 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6,111.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

