Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of iStar worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iStar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of STAR opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

