Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of CommScope worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,018 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 379,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,398,000 after buying an additional 1,021,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:COMM opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80.
COMM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
