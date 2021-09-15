Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of CommScope worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,018 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 379,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,398,000 after buying an additional 1,021,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

