Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.21. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

