Sei Investments Co. Purchases 12,467 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,994.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $111.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.98.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

