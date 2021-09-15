Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.65% of Entravision Communications worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $445,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 300,065 shares of company stock worth $1,822,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVC opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

