Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 712.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,491 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Everi worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $871,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 268.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 66,418 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Everi by 4.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,867,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 72,752 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,950.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

