Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snap-on by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.20.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $216.07 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

