Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.51% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 68,839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TCRR opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCRR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

