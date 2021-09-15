Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,784 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

VSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

