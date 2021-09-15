Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,832,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $223.56 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

