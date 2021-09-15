Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,587 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after buying an additional 391,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after buying an additional 361,508 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,948,000 after acquiring an additional 183,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after acquiring an additional 168,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,061,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

