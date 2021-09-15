Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

