Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,883 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,883 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Veracyte worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Veracyte stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $86.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,806 shares of company stock valued at $902,405. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.