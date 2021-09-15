Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,969 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,969 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,130,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 872,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

