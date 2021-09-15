Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,139 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after buying an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after buying an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after buying an additional 109,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,781,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,947,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

