Sei Investments Co. Sells 53,196 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53,196 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Sabre worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth $79,116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sabre by 15,264.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,415 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Sabre in the second quarter worth $46,888,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth $47,180,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth $27,636,000.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.22. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

