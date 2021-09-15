Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,769 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

Discovery stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

