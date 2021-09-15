Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,779 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,800,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $16,496,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,354,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,533,000 after buying an additional 476,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ACAD opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACAD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

