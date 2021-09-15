Sei Investments Co. Takes $3.39 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 123,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,206,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $31,558,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $29,275,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $24,174,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $16,981,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

