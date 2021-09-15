Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $148.67.

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

