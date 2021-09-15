Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,533 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,896,000 after buying an additional 49,396 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 12.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 63,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 11.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.7% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.51.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

