Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,754 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in STORE Capital by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

