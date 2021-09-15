Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.75

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 33654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.