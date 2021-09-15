Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Price Up 9%

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s stock price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 47,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,338,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

SELB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.