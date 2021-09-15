Selfkey (KEY) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $41.85 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00145291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.66 or 0.00838916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046358 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

