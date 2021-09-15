Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,232,380.43 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,380.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.30. 285,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.33. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

