Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Cap Tops $27.30 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $27.30 million and approximately $277,729.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00145292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.32 or 0.00837091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046524 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

