Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $139.17

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.17 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 135.60 ($1.77). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 5,013,381 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

Get Serco Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Serco Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

About Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.