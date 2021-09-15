Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Up 4.9%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares were up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 10,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,266,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

The company has a market cap of $550.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

