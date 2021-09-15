Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $187.00

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 186.76 ($2.44), with a volume of 234955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.40 ($2.37).

The stock has a market cap of £499.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.89.

Serica Energy Company Profile (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

