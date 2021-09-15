Serum (SRM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $749.36 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.74 or 0.00022370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $537.24 million and approximately $749.36 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Serum has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00063921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00149522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.97 or 0.00805647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.