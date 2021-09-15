ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.65 Million

Equities analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to report $104.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.50 million and the lowest is $103.27 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $93.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $413.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.48 million to $416.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $421.80 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $423.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.