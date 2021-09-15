SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 69.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.80. The company had a trading volume of 144,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average of $115.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

