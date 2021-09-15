SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $7.65 on Wednesday, hitting $2,858.54. 33,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,662. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,721.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2,428.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,841.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

