SFE Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 718,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 180,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,447. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

