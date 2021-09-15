SFE Investment Counsel Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned 1.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 341,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,217.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 306,175 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 213,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,635,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,029. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

