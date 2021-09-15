SFE Investment Counsel Has $10.20 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,108,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,753,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 331,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,509,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.21. The stock had a trading volume of 487,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,698,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

