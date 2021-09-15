SFE Investment Counsel Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 273.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,285 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 84.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 179,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,875,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

