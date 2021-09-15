SFE Investment Counsel Has $3.62 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 137,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Intel by 21.4% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 572,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after buying an additional 100,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 384,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,327,148. The firm has a market cap of $222.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

