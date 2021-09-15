SFE Investment Counsel Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 37.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.99. 3,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.42 and its 200 day moving average is $186.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.