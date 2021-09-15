SFE Investment Counsel Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 84,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,664. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

