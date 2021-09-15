SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 16,260 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned 1.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 488.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,117,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 927,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 182,804 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 339,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 124,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 267.7% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 163,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.