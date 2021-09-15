SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 3,167 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,632 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up about 2.2% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.88. 33,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,385. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

