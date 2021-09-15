SFE Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 14.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 719,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 710,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,836,189. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

