SFE Investment Counsel Raises Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.10% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.54. 7,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,001. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

