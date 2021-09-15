SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.67. The company had a trading volume of 92,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,406. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $132.33. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

