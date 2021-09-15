SFE Investment Counsel Sells 24,312 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,312 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.94% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of BSJL stock remained flat at $$23.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,699. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

