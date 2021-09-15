SFE Investment Counsel Sells 3,265 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,430 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10,977.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 69,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 68,720 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 207,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,184,893 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.85.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.71. 194,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,616,078. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.